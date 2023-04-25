20.4 C
Tue, 25 April 2023
Jobs vacant

Personal Assistant - Passport and Visa agency

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Personal assistant in a migration agency dealing with visa matters to move to Australia and New Zealand. High organizational skills as well as knowledge of Italian and English, written and spoken, are required.

