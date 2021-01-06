Personal assistant - Concierge - Driver in Rome

I am a well educated, trusted and organized person with 20+ years of experience in the travel/hospitality business. I am an Italian guy based in Rome but I can travel to other cities if necessary. Very good English and some French.

I am available as Personal Assistant, Concierge and Driver in Rome possibly full time but a part-time job offer would be acceptable.

In 2004 I launched 'Concierge in Rome' : www.conciergeinrome.com

Cell. +39.3298511043

antonio@conciergeinrome.com

General Info

Address Via Grosseto 14, Int.15
Email address antonio@conciergeinrome.com

View on Map

Personal assistant - Concierge - Driver in Rome

Via Grosseto 14, Int.15
