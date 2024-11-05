Hi, my name is Katerina, I am pleased to offer my candidacy for the position of personal assistant, both offline and full remote.

I have many years of experience in time management and process organization, and attention to detail is one of my strengths.

I consider my fluent knowledge of three languages to be no less of an achievement; I speak English, Italian, and Russian.

I have excellent organizational skills, I can quickly adapt to new conditions and find optimal solutions in non-standard situations, which will allow you to concentrate on what is important.

I easily and effectively cope with assigned tasks, making the life of my manager more orderly and comfortable.

I am ready to contribute with fresh ideas and ensure a decent level of cooperation.

My ideal manager is a person who values his time.

I am well oriented around the country as a whole and can coordinate a route for a meeting, which will help save you a lot of time.

My experience also includes coordinating business trips, organizing meetings, events, and presentations.

At the moment I have three free days a week to work for you offline or remotely.

I am open to suggestions and will be thrilled to start a new cooperation