Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse with terrace Fleming

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Silent bright fully renovated , furnished or unfurnished, 95m2, 50m2 terrace. Living full equipped kitchen 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Airconditioning Please contact Ilaria 339 7075917

General Info

Price info 2100
Address Via Flaminia
Email address i.pecorigiraldi@gmail.com
View on Map

Penthouse with terrace Fleming

Via Flaminia

