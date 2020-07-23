Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome
In one of the most important districts of the historic center, just steps from the Pantheon, in the old building with no lift, we offer for sale a bright penthouse on three levels with beautiful views on the most representative monuments of the city.
The 1st level consists of: entrance hall, 2 bedrooms, 1 with fireplace and the other with walk-in closet, bathroom and laundry room; on the second level there is a bedroom (study); on the 3rd level: a large and scenic representation with fireplace, open kitchen and the splendid terrace with 360 ° view of the historic center.
The apartment is in a good state of maintenance, with 60s parquet flooring in the lounge and bedrooms, white marble and mosaic in the bathroom. Various custom-made wardrobes, large windows. Autonomous heating.
CONDOMINIUM EXPENSES: €. 100.00 / month.
CADASTRAL INCOME: € 1,917.35
PRICE: € 1.050.000,00
Via delle Colonnelle, 00186 Roma RM, Italia