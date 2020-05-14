Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

Via Aventina - We have an absolutely incredible penthouse renting just steps away from FAO! It is on the top two floors of a very elegant building with concierge service. It is a total of 400m2, 200m2 on each floor. It has terraces on both levels from where you have an amazing and breathtaking view of Palatine Hill and the rest of Rome. The property has an elevator which goes directly into the apartment on the 3rd floor where you then have a living room with fireplace, dining room, guest bathroom, closet, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bathroom with shower and tub. There is a large terrace which wraps around the property on three sides and another square terrace between the living room and one of the bedrooms. From a large internal staircase you get to the 2nd floor of the property which has two large bedrooms each with built-in closets and bathrooms ensuite, another single bedroom with bathroom ensuite, large laundry room, another bathroom with tub. Total bedrooms: 5. Total bathrooms: 6. On the top floor, there is a huge terrace approximately 60m2 with awnings. A/C in the entire property. Independent heating. Possibility to negotiate adding a kitchen. Prestigious parquet flooring throughout the home. Electirc blinds on all windows. Box for car available. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €8,500 including condominium. Company leases ok!! For more information and/or appointments please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (Whats App & WeChat) or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €8,500 including condominium
Address Via Aventina, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

Via Aventina, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
