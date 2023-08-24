Part-Time Preschool and Elementary School Teachers In EUR

Large, prestigious Catholic school in the EUR seeks 2 part-time mother-tongue teachers for 2023-2024 school year: 1) Early childhood teacher (mornings 11 hours weekly); After school homework teacher (12 hours weekly). Candidates need CELTA certification, experience teaching, the right to be employed in Italy. All applicants should send a letter of presentation and CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com
