Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
Marymount - International School Rome
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

Part time bar staff wanted

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Position available for 2/3 nights a week. Must speak perfect English and have previous experience. Friendly and outgoing personality a must.

Enquire by email only britishpubrome@yahoo.it

