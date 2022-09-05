Part-time assistant needed

Mac owner and native English speaker a must. Please email your cv to: allisonbeatty@hotmail.com
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Mac owner and native English speaker a must. Please email your cv to: allisonbeatty@hotmail.com
Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area
Trustworthy driver to pick up/drop off kids twice a week or more. 10min drive. San Pietro area
Ghostwriter/Scrivo e Traduco Io per Voi in Inglese ed Italiano
Scrivo articoli, sviluppo tracce di libri e discorsi, traduco e revisiono testi in italiano e inglese. I can write or translate an article, book, speech or any other text in Engli...
Video editing, motion graphics, titles to your favorite videos. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.21.36.478. Thanks...