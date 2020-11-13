Online English/español Teacher - CELTA/CLTA qualified- British mother tongue

Hello everybody!

My name is Valentine and I am a Londoner who lives in Rome.

I offer online English lessons using Zoom or Skype.

I am an English language teacher, qualified with the CELTA qualification from the University of Cambridge/International House London and the CLTA from Instituto Cervantes/Goldsmiths University of London.

I can also offer Spanish lessons.

I have eight years combined teaching experience with Berlitz and the British Council, teaching Young Learners and adults at all levels. I also have Cambridge exam and IELTS preparation experience.

Lessons can be one-to-one or in a group.

Parlo correntemente anche l'italiano!

Call or email me or WhatsApp: 3342059909

General Info

Price info Groups: €10 per person per hour One-to-one: €30 per hour
Email address salsahuacan@hotmail.com
