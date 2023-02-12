8.1 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 12 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. NOW HIRING...Join Our Team. Seeking Full Time Retail Clerk in the Heart of Rome | one-year fixed-term employment contract
Classifieds Jobs vacant

NOW HIRING...Join Our Team. Seeking Full Time Retail Clerk in the Heart of Rome | one-year fixed-term employment contract

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

USA-based SAINTCANDLES.com (a successful retail brand sold in 650 USA locations) is opening its first international store in the Eternal City VERY SOON!

They are seeking the perfect candidate to help launch and grow their very first store on Italian soil, opening mid-March 2023 inside the brand-new CaputMundiMall.com (Vatican City). It is a full-time position (5 days a week | 2 -10pm) with a one-year fixed-term employment contract. Salary commensurate with experience.

All applicants must speak fluent English and Italian (other languages considered a big plus), possess valid EU working documents in Italy at the time of application, demonstrate good social skills and professional demeanor, and be enthusiastic to learn.

Email your CV/resumé and cover letter (in English) to SaintCandles.srl@gmail.com with the subject line “Retail Clerk.” The position will remain open until filled, with application review beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, and employment to commence March 16th, 2023.

While every application received is very appreciated, please note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted. SAINT CANDLES is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

General Info

Address Via Urbano VIII, 16c (00165) RM

View on Map

NOW HIRING...Join Our Team. Seeking Full Time Retail Clerk in the Heart of Rome | one-year fixed-term employment contract

Via Urbano VIII, 16c (00165) RM

Ambrit 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English and/or French, Spanish speaking)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Occasional Dog Walker Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons Accommodation vacant in town Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -