NOW HIRING...Join Our Team. Seeking Full Time Retail Clerk in the Heart of Rome | one-year fixed-term employment contract
USA-based SAINTCANDLES.com (a successful retail brand sold in 650 USA locations) is opening its first international store in the Eternal City VERY SOON!
They are seeking the perfect candidate to help launch and grow their very first store on Italian soil, opening mid-March 2023 inside the brand-new CaputMundiMall.com (Vatican City). It is a full-time position (5 days a week | 2 -10pm) with a one-year fixed-term employment contract. Salary commensurate with experience.
All applicants must speak fluent English and Italian (other languages considered a big plus), possess valid EU working documents in Italy at the time of application, demonstrate good social skills and professional demeanor, and be enthusiastic to learn.
Email your CV/resumé and cover letter (in English) to SaintCandles.srl@gmail.com with the subject line “Retail Clerk.” The position will remain open until filled, with application review beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, and employment to commence March 16th, 2023.
While every application received is very appreciated, please note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted. SAINT CANDLES is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Via Urbano VIII, 16c (00165) RM
