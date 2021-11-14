Newly renovated townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO

Newly renovated, 3-story, single family townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO overlooking a private park. The bright, 150 sq m, unfurnished home features 2 large bedrooms each with a separate bathroom, living room and dining room with marble floors, 3rd bedroom/office with bathroom, brand new kitchen, breakfast room and laundry room. Independent heating and air conditioning, video intercom and alarm system as well as electric tapparelle. Stone's throw away from Giardino degli Aranci and the Rose Garden, FAO, Testaccio shopping and restaurants, street parking readily available and public transportation (Metro B Piramide, Metro B Circo Massimo and Ostiense Train Station) nearby. For more information, please contract Gian Alberto Veca at 335 790 5405