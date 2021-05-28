Native english speaker looking for part/ full time employment in Rome

Hello!

Thank you for looking at this ad. I am a Native English speaker from the UK, but currently living in Rome. I actually teach English, but my hours are drying up (It's normal for this time of year). I have loads of available hours and I can work weekends from next week. I will be honest, I don't speak much Italian, although I am still learning it.

I don't really mind what job is offered. It doesn't have to be just teaching.

If you need me, please email me, and I will forward you my CV.

Thank you

