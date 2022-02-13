Native English Speaker looking for nannying, dog sitting, art classes, English teaching work

Ciao!

My name is Bea and I am a native Londoner living in Rome studying for my Masters in Fine Art Painting at Rome University of Fine Art.

At the moment I'm looking for part time work for evenings or weekends but can be flexible around my schedule. I can offer art classes for adults and children but am also happy to nanny, spending time with children in English, or even just dog sitting.

Before coming to Rome, I worked as a scenographic painter so can also fulfil any specialist painting needs you may have. If you want some house painting done or a piece of furniture painted or customised - I can do it!

Please get in touch with any questions.

Grazie!

General Info

Address 8 Via degli Equi
Email address bea.j.campbell@gmail.com

View on Map

Native English Speaker looking for nannying, dog sitting, art classes, English teaching work

8 Via degli Equi

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76471
Previous article Temporary Registered Nurse

RELATED ARTICLES

House sitter
Jobs wanted

House sitter

Cambridge Exam Expert
Jobs wanted

Cambridge Exam Expert

British Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Private online tutor
Jobs wanted

Private online tutor

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby