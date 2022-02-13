Native English Speaker looking for nannying, dog sitting, art classes, English teaching work

Ciao!

My name is Bea and I am a native Londoner living in Rome studying for my Masters in Fine Art Painting at Rome University of Fine Art.

At the moment I'm looking for part time work for evenings or weekends but can be flexible around my schedule. I can offer art classes for adults and children but am also happy to nanny, spending time with children in English, or even just dog sitting.

Before coming to Rome, I worked as a scenographic painter so can also fulfil any specialist painting needs you may have. If you want some house painting done or a piece of furniture painted or customised - I can do it!

Please get in touch with any questions.

Grazie!