Native English Speaker for Conversation Practice - Adults or Kids

Hello! Ciao!

I am Thea. I am a 33 year old female from New York City, living in Rome.

I would love to help you practice your English…the fun way! So, put the textbooks away, and let’s have conversations!

Did you know, conversation is key to learning a new language? It activates all linguistic elements of grammar, punctuation and vocabulary at the same time, helping with comprehension, memory, and confidence. Conversation is ‘learning by doing’!

Conversation helps language skills at any level, so I’m happy to be an English-speaking playmate to young children or a conversation partner for adults.

I’m available days or evenings - online or in person. I am happy to share my credentials and references upon request.

Send me an email or give me a call:

thea.giovannini@gmail.com or WhatsApp +1-917-770-6760