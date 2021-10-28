Nanny/English Teacher Part Time

English lady, 50's, looking for part time work with accommodation. Former Primary School Teacher. Over 20 years teaching and childcare experience in many & varied roles. Kind and patient with a great rapport with children. Excellent reference. Start towards the end of November. Double vaccinated.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75857
Previous article Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available
Next article ITA-ENG Professional Translator

RELATED ARTICLES

ITA-ENG Professional Translator
Jobs wanted

ITA-ENG Professional Translator

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Baby sitter / Colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter / Colf

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Secretary/ Freelance Translator
Jobs wanted

Secretary/ Freelance Translator

English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc
Jobs wanted

English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc

Bilingual English Teacher
Jobs wanted

Bilingual English Teacher

English teaching looking for work
Jobs wanted

English teaching looking for work

Tutor/Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Tutor/Babysitter

Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens
Jobs wanted

Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens

Looking for Tutoring Opportunities
Jobs wanted

Looking for Tutoring Opportunities

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday