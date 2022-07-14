Nanny or Babysitter

My name is Victoria Rose Cartaya and I am 27 years old looking for a part-time nanny/babysitting or teaching position starting in September or October. I speak English and some Italian. I would be willing to help teach your kids English(I love working with kids). I am a teacher by trade and will be studying in Rome for the year from the United States. Please reach out if you are in need!

General Info

Price info 15 euro an hour
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
