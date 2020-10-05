M/T English Speaker - Teacher, Babysitter, Nanny, Household Chores

Hi! I am an Australian woman who has lived in Rome for nearly 12 years. M/T English, qualified to teach English to children, teenagers and adults. Cambridge Preparation. Also available to babysit, live-out Nanny, or to assist with household chores for families or the elderly.

Ciao! Sono una donna australiana che vive a Roma da quasi 12 anni. M / T English, qualificato per insegnare l'inglese a bambini, adolescenti e adulti. Preparazione Cambridge. Disponibile anche come babysitter, tata viva o per assistere nelle faccende domestiche per famiglie o anziani.

General Info

Price info Competitive Hourly Rate
Address Via dei Cavallageri

M/T English Speaker - Teacher, Babysitter, Nanny, Household Chores

Via dei Cavallageri
