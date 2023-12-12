MS English Language and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting January 2024
Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking an English and Literature Teacher.
Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers with teaching qualification and have proven past teaching experience. Please do not apply if you do not fit these requirements. (TEFL, CELTA, etc... are not accepted)
Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.
If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
MS English Language and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting January 2024
Via Filippo Tajani 50
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking Student Aide for Primary and Middle School Students - immediate start
Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator for Immediate Start