MS English Language and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting January 2024

Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking an English and Literature Teacher.

Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers with teaching qualification and have proven past teaching experience. Please do not apply if you do not fit these requirements. (TEFL, CELTA, etc... are not accepted)

Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.

If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.