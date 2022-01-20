Mothertongue English, Arabic, French, and Russian Babysitter

Hello, my name is Magalie Abi Ramia, I am 23 years old. I am a Lebanese, Ukrainian Student in Rome, Italy. I speak English, Arabic, French, and Russian as a native language. I am a very good loving person with children, I love to spend time with them and have fun together, building a strong relationship with them. I am available from Monday to Friday afternoon and on Saturday and Sunday all day.

My italian phone number is +393315656381

General Info

Address Via di Acqua Bullicante
Email address magalie_abiramia@hotmail.com

View on Map

Via di Acqua Bullicante

