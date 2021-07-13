MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Play with Gaby is looking for a mother tongue/truly bilingual english teacher to teach 4 hours per morning twice a week in a preschool in Acilia and 1.30h in the afternoon once a week in Ostia in an english course for Elementary school children. Monthly pay €400 before taxes. Payment ritenuta d’acconto. Start date Sept 1st -end June 30th. Opportunity to add more hours during the year and earn regular state contract if shows commitment and passion for work. Send cv to humanresources@playwithgaby.it

General Info

Price info 400€
Address Via Monti San Paolo Acilia - Viale Vittoria Ostia
Email address humanresources@playwithgaby.it

View on Map

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Via Monti San Paolo Acilia - Viale Vittoria Ostia
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well.
