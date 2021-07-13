MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Play with Gaby is looking for a mother tongue/truly bilingual english teacher to teach 4 hours per morning twice a week in a preschool in Acilia and 1.30h in the afternoon once a week in Ostia in an english course for Elementary school children. Monthly pay €400 before taxes. Payment ritenuta d’acconto. Start date Sept 1st -end June 30th. Opportunity to add more hours during the year and earn regular state contract if shows commitment and passion for work. Send cv to humanresources@playwithgaby.it