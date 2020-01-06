Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers
Looking for committed teachers to teach young learners. Must be willing to teach in various areas of Rome. Free teacher training and remuneration based on experience. Pleasè send cv at info@playwithgaby.it. Please only apply if Mother tongue or truly bilingual.
General Info
Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address info@playwithgaby.it
View on Map
Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
AXA - Via Fanocle - Extremely bright apartment in a beatiful residential area. It is actually situated on the top floor of a large villa. There is one apatment on the ground floor...
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE
SAN SABA – Viale Giotto – (near FAO) Remodeled and fully furnished, ground floor apartment with huge patio. This flat is just behind the Terme di Caracalla and the FAO building. So...
Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace
Via della Camilluccia - We have a fantastic remodeled flat renting in via della Camiluccia in a residential condominium nestled in a natural park. It is in a gated community with...
1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Piazza Margana - We have a very special and unique 50m2 flat renting to referenced individuals in Piazza Margana. This square is only 70m from Piazza Venezia but it is as quiet as...