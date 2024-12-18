12.2 C
English Jobs available in Rome

Mother tongue teachers wanted

Wanted in Rome

OIS is hiring fully qualified (B.Ed./PGCE) mother tongue English teachers in the infant and junior departments.

Address Via Andrea Corsali 10/12
Email address info@ostiainternationalschool.it

Via Andrea Corsali 10/12

