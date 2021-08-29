Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia

The Giovanni Paolo II Institute is looking for an English mother tongue teacher for its kindergarten in Ostia (3-5 years old children). 25 hours per week, fixed-term contract of at least one year, 14 monthly payments, lunch included. Immediate availability.

General Info

Address Corso Duca di Genova, 157, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Email address d.danza@istitutogiovannipaolo2.it

Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia

Corso Duca di Genova, 157, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia

