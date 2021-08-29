Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia
The Giovanni Paolo II Institute is looking for an English mother tongue teacher for its kindergarten in Ostia (3-5 years old children). 25 hours per week, fixed-term contract of at least one year, 14 monthly payments, lunch included. Immediate availability.
Address Corso Duca di Genova, 157, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Email address d.danza@istitutogiovannipaolo2.it
