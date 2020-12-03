Mother Tongue Russian Teacher/Tutor
Ciao Roma! My name is Alex and I moved to Italy almost two years ago. I have University degree in law and pedagogy. Currently I'm looking for a job as a tutor/teacher of Russian for all age categories. I have experience in conducting classes and tutoring Russian and English for primary and secondary school children. I am also available for English/Russian/Italian translations of any difficulty.
If u are interested, feel free to let me know via mail alex1rendel@gmail.com or phone +393519886040
