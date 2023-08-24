Mother-Tongue Primary English and Science Teachers in EUR

Large, prestigious Catholic school in EUR neighbourhood seeks full-time English mother-tongue teachers for primary school English and Science program. Successful candidates must have CELTA certification, experience teaching, work permit and excellent organisational and planning skills. All applicants should send CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com
