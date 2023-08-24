34.1 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Mother-Tongue Primary English and Science Teachers in EUR

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Large, prestigious Catholic school in EUR neighbourhood seeks full-time English mother-tongue teachers for primary school English and Science program. Successful candidates must have CELTA certification, experience teaching, work permit and excellent organisational and planning skills. All applicants should send CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com

General Info

Email address EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com
