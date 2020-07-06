Mother Tongue English Tutor or Babysitter

Hello,

Piacere sono Leah, sono nata a san Francisco in California ed ho vissuto in Italia, a Roma, negli ultimi cinque anni. Da ormai quasi dieci anni lavoro a contatto con i bambini, di età compresa tra sei mesi e sei anni, sia come maestra di lingua inglese che come babysitter. Adottando un approccio dinamico e divertente, derivato dall’esperienza maturata con il metodo Montessori, creerò un ambiente sicuro e stimolante in cui i vostri figli potranno approcciarsi alla lingua Inglese.

A presto!

Grazie Mille,

Leah

Hello,

My Name is Leah, and I am originally from San Francisco California. I have been working with children for almost ten years as a nanny and english teacher. My focus has always been on early childhood education. Working with children and teaching english has always been my passion. I can provide a creative and safe space for your child to learn a new language with fun hands on activities for a range of all ages. I look forward to hearing from you!

Thanks,

Leah