Mother Tongue English Tutor or Babysitter
Hello,
Piacere sono Leah, sono nata a san Francisco in California ed ho vissuto in Italia, a Roma, negli ultimi cinque anni. Da ormai quasi dieci anni lavoro a contatto con i bambini, di età compresa tra sei mesi e sei anni, sia come maestra di lingua inglese che come babysitter. Adottando un approccio dinamico e divertente, derivato dall’esperienza maturata con il metodo Montessori, creerò un ambiente sicuro e stimolante in cui i vostri figli potranno approcciarsi alla lingua Inglese.
A presto!
Grazie Mille,
Leah
Hello,
My Name is Leah, and I am originally from San Francisco California. I have been working with children for almost ten years as a nanny and english teacher. My focus has always been on early childhood education. Working with children and teaching english has always been my passion. I can provide a creative and safe space for your child to learn a new language with fun hands on activities for a range of all ages. I look forward to hearing from you!
Thanks,
Leah
