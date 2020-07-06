Mother Tongue English Tutor or Babysitter

Hello,

Piacere sono Leah, sono nata a san Francisco in California ed ho vissuto in Italia, a Roma, negli ultimi cinque anni. Da ormai quasi dieci anni lavoro a contatto con i bambini, di età compresa tra sei mesi e sei anni, sia come maestra di lingua inglese che come babysitter. Adottando un approccio dinamico e divertente, derivato dall’esperienza maturata con il metodo Montessori, creerò un ambiente sicuro e stimolante in cui i vostri figli potranno approcciarsi alla lingua Inglese.

A presto!  

Grazie Mille, 

Leah

Hello,

My Name is Leah, and I am originally from San Francisco California. I have been working with children for almost ten years as a nanny and english teacher. My focus has always been on early childhood education. Working with children and teaching english has always been my passion. I can provide a creative and safe space for your child to learn a new language with fun hands on activities for a range of all ages. I look forward to hearing from you!

Thanks,

 Leah

General Info

Email address galler.leahmichelle@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71130
Previous article Baby sitter- Colf ( Monday to Friday)
Next article Looking for a girl in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Baby sitter- Colf ( Monday to Friday)
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter- Colf ( Monday to Friday)

Childminder
Jobs wanted

Childminder

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Looking for an opportunity
Jobs wanted

Looking for an opportunity

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted Personal Babysitters in Milan

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor

Baby sitter/colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter/colf