Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor from the United States based in Rome. Experienced with all ages! Individual or group sessions. Gabby.proietti@gmail.com or

Whatsapp +001 484-744-5201

General Info

Email address gabby.proietti@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
