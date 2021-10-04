Mother tongue English teacher for kindergarden
Bilingual international school (girogirotondo)at the center of Rome looks for qualified ,experienced mother tongue English teachers .(zona piramide san Saba). Green pass needed.
General Info
Address Piazza Nicoloso da Recco, 00154 Roma RM, Italia
Email address emanuelasari@libero.it
View on Map
Mother tongue English teacher for kindergarden
Piazza Nicoloso da Recco, 00154 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
PRIVATE LANGUAGE SCHOOL SEEKING QUALIFIED, EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF ROME FOR: NURSERY, PRIMARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL; CAMBRIDGE...
250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
AURELIO/VILLA PAMPHILI - VIA NICOLO' PICCOLOMINI – Prestigious representative 250m2, 3rd floor apartment with 120m2 of terraces overlooking St. Peter’s Basilica and all of Rome!! B...
Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
PIAZZA DI SPAGNA - Via del Babbuino - RARE OCCASION - PENTHOUSE!! We have the most delightful and characteristic penthouse now available between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Pop...
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Ottavilla - We have an ecceptionally bright apartmenton the 3rd floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio!! It is just steps away from Rome's larg...