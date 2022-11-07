Morgane ROYE

Hello everybody ,
I am a french girl living in Roma for few months to discover the city and the italien way of life.
I was a teacher for primary public school in France for 8 years. I speak fench and english, also a little of spanish.
If you are interested to learn french, this is the opportunity. I can teach french, and help children to discover this beautiful langage.
If you want to know more about me, dont hesitate, it ll be a pleasure :)
