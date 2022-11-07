18 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 08 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Morgane ROYE
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Morgane ROYE

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello everybody ,

I am a french girl living in Roma for few months to discover the city and the italien way of life.

I was a teacher for primary public school in France for 8 years. I speak fench and english, also a little of spanish.

If you are interested to learn french, this is the opportunity. I can teach french, and help children to discover this beautiful langage.

If you want to know more about me, dont hesitate, it ll be a pleasure :)

General Info

Price info 15/20 €
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Searching For Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -