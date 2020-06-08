Monti

Delightful apt, 45sq.m, 3d floor, fully furnished, washmachine, dishwasher, TV, conditioning, wifi , autonomus heating, parquet, bright and quiet.

General Info

Price info 1200 utilities included
Email address alessandra.lu@virgilio.it
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
