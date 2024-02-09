Monteverde Vecchio - Viale di Villa Pamphili - Incredibly bright large apartment in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals, non-residents. The apartment is on the 1st floor of a residential building without an elevator. It is approximately 150m2 and is made up of a living room with access to a 60m2 terrace, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms (2 full and 1 half), and long, wide hallway. The heating is independent. It will be available July 2024. Contract: 3+2 cedolare secca, in individual's name. Company leases could be taken into consideration. Condominium: €360/3 mths. For more information and/or appointments, please contanct Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - Finder's Fee / Commission Applied. NO B&B - NO CASA VACANZE
General Info
View on Map
Monteverde Vecchio - Bright 4-bedrooom flat with TERRACE
Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
