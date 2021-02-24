MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - VIA G.B. FALDA - We have a cozy and bright, furnished apartment on the 5th floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio renting very close to the Quattro Venti train station. It's approximately 70m2 made up of a foyer with wardrobes, living room with access to terrace, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. There is A/C and the heating is centralized. Availabe: April 2021. Monthly rent: €1150 + €65 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni at +393474009753 (Telegram) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1150
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
Image Gallery
1 of 16
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 1
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 1
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 2
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 2
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 3
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 3
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 4
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 4
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 5
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 5
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 6
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 6
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 7
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 7
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 8
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 8
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 9
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 9
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 10
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 10
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 11
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 11
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 12
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 12
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 13
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 13
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 14
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 14
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 15
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 15
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 16
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 16
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 1
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 2
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 3
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 4
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 5
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 6
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 7
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 8
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 9
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 10
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 11
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 12
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 13
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 14
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 15
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo - image 16

View on Map

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo

Via Pietro Romani 170
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73887
Previous article 4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

RELATED ARTICLES

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

NAVONA student rooms
Accommodation vacant in town

NAVONA student rooms

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021

Prati - Splendid 3 bedroom flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Prati - Splendid 3 bedroom flat

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

San Saba - 4 bedroom semi-furnished flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 4 bedroom semi-furnished flat for rent

2-bedroom flat - Jewish Ghetto
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat - Jewish Ghetto

Parioli - 4 bedroom penthouse with terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - 4 bedroom penthouse with terrace!