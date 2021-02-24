MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - VIA G.B. FALDA - We have a cozy and bright, furnished apartment on the 5th floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio renting very close to the Quattro Venti train station. It's approximately 70m2 made up of a foyer with wardrobes, living room with access to terrace, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. There is A/C and the heating is centralized. Availabe: April 2021. Monthly rent: €1150 + €65 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni at +393474009753 (Telegram) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

