Monteverde near Trastevere - Furnished 1 bedroom + balcony

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via G. PARRASIO - We have a cozy yet spacious 1-bedroom flat on the 3rd floor (NO ELEVATOR) in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio just minutes walking from Trastevere and Testaccio. It has a living room with sofabed and access to the balcony, an eat-in kitchen, a large bedroom, bathroom with shower. The heating is independent. A/C. The flat is renting furnished. It is only 200m from the Trastevere Train Station. AVAILABLE from 17 may 2022 , Renting for € 1100 with contract in individual's name - cedolare secca tax regime. Possibility company lease ( price to be negotiated).. Finder's Fee Applied. For more information and appointments, call Bonnie (American) +393474009753 at IMMOBILIARE ZANNI Real Estate Agency.