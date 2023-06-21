33.5 C
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Monteverde Vecchia - via Ottavilla - We have a lovely apartment in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals. The unique thing is that it has a wonderful garden of approx. 150m2!! It has fruit trees and there is a wonderful vegetable garden for those with a green thumb! The apartment is approx. 100m2: foyer, living room and furnished kitchen with access to garden, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one ensuite), A/C in living room, independent heating, security bars on all windows. There is also a dependance in the garden with a bedroom and bathroom for guests, and a shed for garden tools. Monthly rent: €1950 + €70 condominium. AVAILABLE: 1 SETT 2023. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Realtor Finder's Fee Separate

General Info

Price info €1950
Address Via Ottavilla, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 15
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 1
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 1
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 2
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 2
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 3
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 3
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 4
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 4
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 5
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 5
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 6
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 6
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 7
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 7
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 8
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 8
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 9
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 9
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 10
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 10
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 11
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 11
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 12
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 12
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 13
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 13
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 14
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 14
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 15
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden! - image 15
View on Map

Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden!

Via Ottavilla, 00152 Roma RM, Italia

