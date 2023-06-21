Monteverde Vecchia - via Ottavilla - We have a lovely apartment in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals. The unique thing is that it has a wonderful garden of approx. 150m2!! It has fruit trees and there is a wonderful vegetable garden for those with a green thumb! The apartment is approx. 100m2: foyer, living room and furnished kitchen with access to garden, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one ensuite), A/C in living room, independent heating, security bars on all windows. There is also a dependance in the garden with a bedroom and bathroom for guests, and a shed for garden tools. Monthly rent: €1950 + €70 condominium. AVAILABLE: 1 SETT 2023. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Realtor Finder's Fee Separate
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden!
Via Ottavilla, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
