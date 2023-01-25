Migration Coordinator - Passport and Visa agency

Looking for a migration coordinator in a visa agency for Australia and NZ. Work to be performed from home. Previous or current experience with visa and passport applications matters is required. Must be able to communicate with clients over the phone and via email both in Italian and English. Candidate must be computer literate.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking English as an Additional Language teacher
Completely remodeled 2-bedroom flat Salario area
Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore