Wed, 25 January 2023
Jobs vacant

Migration Coordinator - Passport and Visa agency

Looking for a migration coordinator in a visa agency for Australia and NZ. Work to be performed from home. Previous or current experience with visa and passport applications matters is required. Must be able to communicate with clients over the phone and via email both in Italian and English. Candidate must be computer literate.

