Mature Au Pair

Mature English lady (EMT) interested in two or three months looking after Italian children.
Qualified (Early learning, Childcare, First Aid), experienced, excellent references, driving licence, fluent Italian. Experience living and working in Rome in younger days for VIPs.
Reliable, flexible, conscientious, great rapport with children, excellent track record teaching the English language through play and spending time together.
Immediate start.
