Massari Travel is looking for a booking agent, an operation agent and an intern for a full-time position for 6 months starting immediately, with the possibility of extending the employment to an indefinite period. The ideal candidate possesses experience in the travel business, English as a first language or C1 level, can work in a team, and currently resides in Rome.
Work is in situ in our office in Rome - Prati.
Salary will be commensurate with ability and potential. Recruitment in accordance with the national contract at the 5th level.
s.massari@massari-travel.com Along with your application, please attach a CV which clearly specifies which position you’re applying for
Massari Travel tour operator incoming is hiring
Via Monte Santo 25
JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate