13.8 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 18 February 2023
Italy's news in English
  3. Massari Travel tour operator incoming is hiring
Jobs vacant

Massari Travel tour operator incoming is hiring

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Massari Travel is looking for a booking agent, an operation agent and an intern for a full-time position for 6 months starting immediately, with the possibility of extending the employment to an indefinite period. The ideal candidate possesses experience in the travel business, English as a first language or C1 level, can work in a team, and currently resides in Rome.

Work is in situ in our office in Rome - Prati.

Salary will be commensurate with ability and potential. Recruitment in accordance with the national contract at the 5th level.

s.massari@massari-travel.com Along with your application, please attach a CV which clearly specifies which position you’re applying for

Address Via Monte Santo 25
Email address s.massari@massari-travel.com

Via Monte Santo 25

