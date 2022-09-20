Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher
Marymount International School is seeking teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date.
Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com .
Via di Villa Lauchli 180
