47 years Srilankan male 20 years in rome , looks for a living job, good experience with old age and housekeeping, with driving license. Excellent references. Contact 3346140595.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Male living care worker and house keeper
Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Male living care worker and house keeper
Looking for apartments for expats!!