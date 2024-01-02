Maintenance Technician / Technicien(ne) à l’entretien

The Embassy of Canada to Italy has launched a recruitment process for a locally engaged Maintenance Technician position (indeterminate employment)
For more information and for applications, please visit the page https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca/en/careers/maintenance-technician-rome-158625-en . Deadline 22 January 2024 23:59 (Rome time).
///
L'ambassade du Canada en Italie a lancé un processus de sélection pour un poste de Technicien(ne) à l’entretien recruté(e) sur place (emploi à temps indéterminé).
Pour plus d'informations et pour les candidatures, veuillez visiter la page https://dotation-erp.international.gc.ca/fr/carrieres/technicienne-a-lentretien-rome-158625-fr_ca. Date de clôture 22 janvier 2024 à 23:59 (heure de Rome).
