Jobs vacant

Luxury Travel Designer in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Our boutique tour operator Italy’s Best based in Rome (Piazza Bologna area) is looking for immediate hiring of a goal oriented, full time office assistant and travel designer to work as part of the team. As the Assistant you will research, develop and monitor itineraries in Italy for our North American clients. Simultaneously, you will build collaborations with existing and new Italian suppliers. Responsibilities also include: customer support, supplier support, independent and office time management.

Requirements are: fluent English (this is essential!!) and Italian, strong computer and telephone skills, interpersonal skills, organizational skills and time management, . Tourism or hospitality background preferred but not necessary. Full training is provided.

Please send your CV and cover letter to accounting@italysbestrome.com

