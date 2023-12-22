10.8 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Luxury apartments guest reception manager

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Management company of luxury apartments in the historic center, search for candidates for guest reception management, OTA management, back office. Fluent English knowledge is required. Part time fixed-term employment.

General Info

Price info tbd
Address Via del Babuino, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
Email address f.bartoni@vigest.eu

Luxury apartments guest reception manager

Via del Babuino, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

