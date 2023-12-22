Management company of luxury apartments in the historic center, search for candidates for guest reception management, OTA management, back office. Fluent English knowledge is required. Part time fixed-term employment.
Luxury apartments guest reception manager
Via del Babuino, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
