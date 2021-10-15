Hello,
This is Saurav. A Mechanical major at The University of Rome.
I'm looking for opportunities as a high school Maths and Science tutor.
I have over 4 years of online tutoring experience and I believe I can add a great value.
Here is the link to my intro video
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YBL3mVjV6M01n9x8Ju00LrNrUVzjUwMO/view?usp=drivesdk
Regards
Saurav
General Info
Price info 8 euro per hour (negotiable)
Address Via Raddusa 12
Email address srivastwasaurav2612@gmail.com
Looking for Tutoring Opportunities
Via Raddusa 12
