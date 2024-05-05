15.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 06 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Looking for cleaning lady
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Looking for cleaning lady

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bilingual professional looking for cleaning lady for a 90-sqm apartment in Montagnola area, Rome. Needed for 1 or 2 times a week. Please call Cecilia, cell. 393-5487333

Cerco una persona per pulizie domestiche per appartamento di 90 mq in zona Montagnola a Roma, 1 o 2 volte alla settimana. Cecilia 393-5487333

General Info

Address Piazzale del Caravaggio 6

View on Map

Looking for cleaning lady

Piazzale del Caravaggio 6

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Remote Customer Care Agent in TOURISM

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

School Director/DOS British school Eur

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking a Science Laboratory Technician

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED TEACHER OF ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -