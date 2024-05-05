Bilingual professional looking for cleaning lady for a 90-sqm apartment in Montagnola area, Rome. Needed for 1 or 2 times a week. Please call Cecilia, cell. 393-5487333
Cerco una persona per pulizie domestiche per appartamento di 90 mq in zona Montagnola a Roma, 1 o 2 volte alla settimana. Cecilia 393-5487333
Looking for cleaning lady
Piazzale del Caravaggio 6
