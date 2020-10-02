36, Male, Filipino, have experience in Domestic Cleaning Service, Restaurants, Hotel and Bed and Breakfast, fluent in English but average in Italian, computer-literate. and have complete documents here in Italy (permesso di soggiorno/carta identita)
email: brizuela.markdennis@gmail.com
mobile: 393-361-1543
Via Della Marranella, 129
brizuela.markdennis@gmail.com
Looking for any part time jobs
Via Della Marranella, 129
