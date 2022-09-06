LIVE-IN HOUSEKEEPER/Couple

Honest, hard-working, experienced, organised, reliable housekeeper. Three children (14, 12, 7yrs) cleaning, laundry, cooking required Good level Italian preferable. If a couple, the partner to work 3 hrs a day in garden etc. Only candidates with good references and CV or detailed email of experience will be considered.

General Info

Price info Full-time salary €1000 net plus room and board - pay for second person to be discussed
Email address sashafugazzola@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY

Part-time assistant needed
Jobs vacant

Part-time assistant needed

Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area
Jobs vacant

Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area

Looking for MT or equivalent English teacher PT
Jobs vacant

Looking for MT or equivalent English teacher PT

Booking/Hospitality assistant for tourist rentals (paid internship)
Jobs vacant

Booking/Hospitality assistant for tourist rentals (paid internship)

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher

Experienced mother tongue English teacher for nursery school
Jobs vacant

Experienced mother tongue English teacher for nursery school

Looking for Baby Sitter in central Rome
Jobs vacant

Looking for Baby Sitter in central Rome

English Mother Tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teachers

English mother tongue teachers wanted!
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teachers wanted!

Looking for Baby Sitter in Rome
Jobs vacant

Looking for Baby Sitter in Rome

JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023

Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist
Jobs vacant

Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist