Classifieds Jobs wanted

Live in English Baby Sitter

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English lady, 50s, looking for a live in position as part time baby sitter for initially 4 months.

I am an English lady living beside the sea in the Highlands of Scotland. A former Primary School Teacher and Nanny for ten years with a family in Rome. I am now early retired and a budding Lifestyle Photographer and part time online Student of Photography and Art in Renaissance Venice.

I love adventure & new experiences, travel & meeting people. I especially love Italy and all things Italian. I have a quiet, gentle nature & am conscientious in all that I do, reliable, flexible, patient and easy going. I have the life experience and knowledge that comes with my age, common sense and am young at heart.

✓ I always have a great rapport with children; they love my sense of fun and adventure. I have many years teaching and childcare experience including home schooling. I have worked with children in many & varied roles.

✓ I am qualified in childcare, early and primary education. Your children will pick up the English language from me purely from spending time together - I have an excellent track record. I love crafting, drawing, painting, reading books to children & spending time outdoors. I can prepare tasty, nutritious Vegetarian meals.

I speak Italian, but do not tell the children. I have several years experience driving in Italy including Rome. I am happy to take care of children getting them up and ready for school, walking or driving them to school and taking them to afterschool activities. I can help with light housework too.

✓ I am a Teacher of English as a foreign language and have the TEFL and CELTA qualifications.

I have two young sociable, loving, fun and well behaved Labradors who I would like to come with me.

Image Gallery
