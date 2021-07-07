Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto
Little apartment to rent on the border between S.Giovanni and Pigneto
Excellent condition with high, exposed brick ceiling and parquet flooring.
Furnished and fully equipped , A/C
Close to Metro line C, Buses, Train (10 minutes walk), Supermarkets, and shops.
Small building and friendly neighbours.
€850 per month - this includes ALL UTILITIES!
Available 1 September 2021.
General Info
Via Casilina Vecchia, 00182 Roma RM, Italia