Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto

Little apartment to rent on the border between S.Giovanni and Pigneto

Excellent condition with high, exposed brick ceiling and parquet flooring.

Furnished and fully equipped , A/C

Close to Metro line C, Buses, Train (10 minutes walk), Supermarkets, and shops.

Small building and friendly neighbours.

€850 per month - this includes ALL UTILITIES!

Available 1 September 2021.

General Info

Price info €850 per month
Address Via Casilina Vecchia, 00182 Roma RM, Italia
Email address 125li@libero.it
