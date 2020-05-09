Linguist looking for a job in Rome

Howdy!

I'm a 33 y.o. linguist living in Rome and looking for an opportunity within the language industry and the recruitment sector.

I've a Bachelor's degree in Modern Languages (Russian language and Slavonic linguistics) and am getting a Master's degree in Linguistics (Psycholinguistics).

I consider myself as a people oriented individual with strong written and oral communication skills. Last but not least, I'm able to work in a team and meet deadlines.

If you are on the lookout for someone who is enthusiastic about working in a dynamic and international work environment, I reckon I may be a good match.

I will be glad to forward my comprehensive résumé.

My name is Marco btw.

General Info

Email address m.mazzanti.rabota@gmail.com
